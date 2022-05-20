What is the Most Popular Pizza Chain in Wyoming?

Pizza is awesome! There's really no other way to state that. We all love it. And we all have our favorites and our go-to when it comes to ordering pizza. If you are like me, you like more of the local flavor when it comes to ordering pizza. When it comes to local pizza joints, we can tell you what Wyoming's favorite is. But that's not this is about. We need to find out what the most popular pizza chain in Wyoming is.

In terms of national pizza franchises, we have our fair share throughout the state and definitely in southeast Wyoming. If I were just looking at what Cheyenne has in terms of pizza chains and someone asked what the most popular pizza chain in the state is, then based on on educated guess, I would probably answer, "Domino's Pizza".

In fact, during the past year, Wyoming was the 'Best State to Live In' for Domino's Pizza. That may sound like a strange statistic. It sounds weird just reading it back after writing it. But it's true. The reason for that is there are 3.8 Domino's locations for every 100,000 residents in Wyoming. That might seem low, but it's more than there are in any other state. Not only that, but it seems like anytime I'm trying to drive somewhere, there's always a Domino's delivery driver sharing the road with me.

However, Domino's is NOT the most popular pizza chain in Wyoming.

According to the popular food publication 'Eat This, Not That', the most popular pizza chain in Wyoming is Papa John's. A total of 10 states picked Papa John's as their most popular pizza chain which was the second most favorited among the pizza chains. Perhaps it was that expanded menu they have now. Papa John's fans can thank Shaquille O'Neal for that since he now owns the chain. I'm a little surprised he hasn't changed the name to Papa Shaq's.

The pizza chain that was the most popular in the most states overall was Little Caesars. In fact, 24 states picked it as their most popular pizza chain. Those Hot-'N'-Ready pizzas pretty much just sell themselves.

