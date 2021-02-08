National Pizza Day Deals to Take Advantage of in Wyoming

Yes, the Super Bowl was just this past Sunday and perhaps you're recovering from your food coma from that day still but Tuesday, February 9th is National Pizza Day! Celebrate accordingly with some deals you can take advantage of...

While there's most likely some deals to take advantage of at your favorite area pizza joint, here's some from the national chains that we've been made aware of that are happening today in honor of National Pizza Day:

Domino's seems to always have deals, but on this National Pizza Day, they'll be serving a large three-topping pizza and a 10-piece wing deal for just $7.99 each as a carryout order, while you can also have your choice of two or more select menu items for just $5.99 each.

Little Caesars will be offering a large, round, three-topping pizza for just $6.99 all month long. So not only do you get to take advantage of this deal during National Pizza Day, but you can also do so for the next 19 days through February 28th. Basically, it'll be like everyday in February is National Pizza Day. That's also a lot of pizza in one month, so order at your own discretion.

Papa John's has its new Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza, which is really good by the way, selling as a one-topping for $12 throughout February. They are also offering their regular menu items at 25 percent off when you use the promo code PEPSI25.

Pizza Hut will give you $5 off orders of $25 or more when you use the promo code VISAFIVE. They currently are selling their Detroit-style pizza for a limited time for $10.99 and a large three-topping Stuffed Crust for $11.99.

So there you go, all the pizza! Well, not really, there's a lot more menu options and other pizza joints throughout Wyoming to take advantage of on National Pizza Day. But these should at least get you started. Celebrate the day accordingly!