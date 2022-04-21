Cheyenne Police Department Swears in Two New Officers

The Cheyenne Police Department welcomed two new officers to its ranks Monday.

Jakob Jones and Noah Rodgers were sworn in during a ceremony at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.

A Cheyenne native, Jones says that his father's law enforcement career influenced his decision to become a police officer.

"I was born and raised in Cheyenne but relocated several times growing up in a military family," he said. "I came back because Cheyenne felt like my home."

Rodgers, who previously worked in law enforcement in Washington for three years, says community service motivated his decision to become a cop.

"All officers want the best for their community," he said. "I knew that if I wanted to make a change, I could either complain about it, and hope for change, or I could join and lead by example."

Jones and Rodgers are the eighth and ninth officers to be sworn in this year. The two will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas.

