Cheyenne Police Department Swears in Two New Officers

Cheyenne Police Department Swears in Two New Officers

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook

The Cheyenne Police Department welcomed two new officers to its ranks Monday.

Jakob Jones and Noah Rodgers were sworn in during a ceremony at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.

A Cheyenne native, Jones says that his father's law enforcement career influenced his decision to become a police officer.

"I was born and raised in Cheyenne but relocated several times growing up in a military family," he said. "I came back because Cheyenne felt like my home."

Rodgers, who previously worked in law enforcement in Washington for three years, says community service motivated his decision to become a cop.

"All officers want the best for their community," he said. "I knew that if I wanted to make a change, I could either complain about it, and hope for change, or I could join and lead by example."

Jones and Rodgers are the eighth and ninth officers to be sworn in this year. The two will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas.

RELATED:

READ ON: The Occupations That Employ The Most People in Wyoming

Jobs, you'll spend about a third of your life at one. Yep, thirty percent of the average human's life is spent working at a job. So, what are people doing to get that check, and where are they doing it?

The folks at CareerOneStop (sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor) dug into the number and came up with the list of the occupations that employed the most people in Wyoming (according to 2018 numbers). There's a good chance that you or someone you know works in one of these fields.

Filed Under: Cheyenne Police Department, Jakob Jones, New Officers, Noah Rodgers, swearing-in ceremony, sworn in
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top