Former UW Police Officer Joins Cheyenne Police Department

A former University of Wyoming police officer has joined the ranks of the Cheyenne Police Department.

Robert Wingeleth was sworn in Monday at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, according to a department Facebook post.

"Wingeleth relocated to Cheyenne from Laramie, WY where he served as a University of Wyoming Police Officer for three years," the post reads. "He is a Wyoming native and shared that service to his home state motivated his decision to become an officer."

Wingeleth is one of five CPD officers who have been hired this month.

He will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas.

