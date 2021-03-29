Cheyenne’s New Police Chief Sworn In

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins swore in Mark Francisco as the capital city's new police chief Monday morning.

Francisco comes to Cheyenne after 30 years of service with the Kansas City Police Department, where he most recently served as deputy chief of the investigation bureau.

"I'm unbelievably excited to be here in Cheyenne," said Francisco. "Law enforcement was always my dream and living out west was another piece of the dream, so the mayor and (my wife) Lisa have played a big part in making that dream come true."

Get our free mobile app

"(Mark) told me that when he was a boy they would come out to Wyoming, as his family grew up, they loved coming to Wyoming and it was always his dream to come here," said Collins.

"And when you read his resume ... I realized that we had a really well-rounded person who I think will be an exceptional chief," Collins added.

"It is not lost on me as I've moved through leadership positions that being a leader is one thing, but the real work gets done by the men and women that are out there on the street, that are behind the scenes here at the police department," said Francisco.

"I consider it my utmost obligation to support that mission," Francisco added. "I can't wait to get to work."