Cheyenne Police Dog Receives New Body Armor

A four-legged Cheyenne police officer will be safer when she takes a bite out of crime thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The nonprofit gave K9 Tyler -- a Belgian Malinois certified in patrol and narcotic applications -- a bullet and stab protective vest, according to a department Facebook post.

Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interested in K9s has donated more than 4,327 ballistic vests to K9 officers throughout the country.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

