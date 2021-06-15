If you're still hoping to get your hands on a pair of tickets to see Garth Brooks' return to Cheyenne Frontier Days next month without breaking your wallet, you may be in luck.

Thanks to a donation from Cowboy Skill Games of Wyoming, a top-level sponsor of CFD, Black Dog Animal Rescue is raffling of two pair of tickets to the sold-out July 23rd night show.

"We are humbled by the generosity of this donation," said BDAR Development Manager Kaitlin Whitman. "These are coveted tickets, and we believe this raffle will raise a significant amount of money for the unwanted pets that come through our doors."

"We can’t say enough about what Britney Wallesch has created with Black Dog Animal Rescue," said Bob Burnham, a member of the Cowboy Skill Games coalition.

"In a very short time, Britney built Wyoming's largest rescue in the state," he added. "Their mission in promoting, providing and advocating for the needs of companion animals is something we heartily endorse, and we're thrilled to help this wonderful organization."

Raffle tickets are $100 each or five for $475 and can be purchased at BDAR at 2407 E. 9th Street in Cheyenne or online at bdar.org/cfd. The winners will be drawn on July 2nd.

