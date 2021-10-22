Cheyenne Pumpkin Grower’s Donation Lifts VA Residents’ Spirits

Halloween may still be several days away but a local pumpkin grower has already given residents at the Cheyenne VA a special treat.

According to a VA Facebook post, Andy Corbin recently donated his 1,057-pound competition pumpkin to the VA to build the morale of the residents during this rough time of COVID.

"My friend is dating a girl there and she had asked about the possibility of me donating a pumpkin," Corbin told KGAB Radio.

"My dad was a vet, so I just thought it'd be a good cause," he added. "They said a lot of people would get to see it and pumpkins always put smiles on people's faces."

Those wanting to check out the gigantic gourd can find it near the VA's Circle of Flags, located at 2360 E. Pershing Boulevard.

