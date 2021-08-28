UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Release Name Of Suspect In Shots Fired Report

UPDATE 1 P.M.; Cheyenne Police on Saturday released more details on a Friday afternoon shooting incident, including the name of the suspect:

''On August 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Ontario Avenue. It is alleged that the passenger of a 2012 Toyota Camry, later identified as Harley Cole, 27, of Cheyenne, fired shots in the direction of several local businesses while traveling east on Dell Range Blvd. The driver of a passing pickup truck reportedly noticed the firearm, notified police, and proceeded to follow the Camry to a residence near the 6700 block of Braehill Road. Cole then pointed his firearm in the direction of the truck driver. Responding officers quickly arrived at the location and apprehended Cole. He was taken into custody and booked into the Laramie County jail for aggravated assault (threat with a weapon).''

Original article: Cheyenne police say one man was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a report of shots being fired in the area of Dell Range Blvd. and Ontario Ave.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is continuing, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

The name of the man arrested and the charges for which he was taken into custody were not named in the post. Police responded to the call around 4:30 p.m.

But anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact Police Dispatch at [307] 637-6525.

