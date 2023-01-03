Cheyenne Police Looking for Porch Pirate Caught on Camera
UPDATE:
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook update late Wednesday afternoon said the suspect has been identified.
"Thank you to those who provided tips," the update reads.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a porch pirate.
According to a department Facebook post, the person pictured above was caught on camera pillaging packages from a home in the 2000 block of Pebrican Avenue.
According to the time stamp on the video, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Anyone who recognizes the porch pirate or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Reiber at 307-633-6668.
