Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Coin Shop Thief

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing merchandise from The Coin Shop at 510 W. Lincolnway.

According to a department Facebook post, the incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

"The suspect fled the scene in what appears to be a silver Pontiac Grand Am," the post reads. "The total value lost was a felony amount."

Police have released a photo of the man and are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts to call Officer Volin at (307) 633-8055 and reference case number 22-9302.