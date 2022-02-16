Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Coin Shop Thief
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing merchandise from The Coin Shop at 510 W. Lincolnway.
According to a department Facebook post, the incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
"The suspect fled the scene in what appears to be a silver Pontiac Grand Am," the post reads. "The total value lost was a felony amount."
Police have released a photo of the man and are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts to call Officer Volin at (307) 633-8055 and reference case number 22-9302.
