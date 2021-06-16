WATCH: Cheyenne Mayor Caught on Camera Talking Trash

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins recently got a taste of what it's actually like to work as a garbage man when he joined sanitation driver Kenny Alvarado on his route.

"We drove our brand-new automated truck and it was great to see how well it worked," Collins said in his June 4th Mayor's Minute column.

"Our crews are so dedicated, and it is amazing the amount of work they get done; 600 to 900 homes per day thru narrow alley ways and next to parked cars," he added.

Collins says the experience also showed him how important it is to place your container in the correct place so operators can do their job safely.

"When you do not place them as required, the driver must get out of the truck, and it takes too much time," said Collins.

"Kenny was a rock star and with his 20 years of experience, he made the job look easy," added Collins. "When I tried, it was so much harder than it looked."