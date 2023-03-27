Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to ‘Numerous Accidents’

Due to "numerous accidents" related to the slick road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert.

This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information.

Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange information and fill out a delayed traffic collision report.

The form can be found on the department's website or picked up at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center during normal business hours.

