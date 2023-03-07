Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert For Tuesday, March 7
In light of icy weather conditions that have caused city streets to become unusu slick, the Cheyenne Police Department has issued an Accident Alert.
That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:
Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department
They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime.
In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.