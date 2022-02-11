Speed May Be to Blame for Deadly Crash East of Laramie

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed may be to blame for a deadly crash east of Laramie Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near milepost 326 on Interstate 80.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 49-year-old Selma, California resident Mario Lopez Pizana was headed west when he lost control of his pickup and rolled it.

Mario was wearing his seat belt, but was partially ejected and died at the scene.

His passengers, 26-year-old Patrick Pizana and 22-year-old Jonathan Vega, both of California, were also buckled up and were not injured in the crash.

Beck says the interstate was slick with snowfall at the time of the crash.

This is the sixth fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 14 in 2021, five in 2020, and 16 in 2019 to date.