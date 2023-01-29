Laramie County School District#1Classes Canceled Due To Storm

Laramie County School District #1 has canceled classes on Monday, January 30 due to a winter storm which has rocked the area.

The district issued the following statement on Sunday night:

In consideration of the safety of our students, parents and staff, due to hazardous weather conditions that include dangerous wind chills and road conditions, the district will be closed on Monday, January 30. School buildings and district facilities will be closed. Bus routes will not run, and all activities have been canceled.

St. Mary's Catholic School in Cheyenne will also be closed on Monday.

Brutally cold temperatures and poor travel conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday in southeast Wyoming.