LCSD1 Announces Graduation Schedule for Class of 2023

Laramie County School District 1 announced Wednesday that graduation ceremonies for Central, East, and South high schools will once again be held at Frontier Park next year.

The ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 26, at the following times:

9:30 a.m., East High School

1:30 p.m., Central High School

5:30 p.m., South High School

"The venue is an iconic Cheyenne tradition, and we are very thankful for our partnership with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Committee to offer this experience,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

LCSD1 began partnering with CFD in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the district to postpone high school graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for the end of May.

Get our free mobile app

Because Triumph High School has a smaller number of students who will be receiving their diplomas and the district wanted to keep their graduation in a more intimate setting, their ceremony will be held at Storey Gym on Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m.

"This setting has become a tradition at their school," said LCSD1 spokeswoman Mary Quast. "We held the ceremony there last year as well."