Cheyenne Police Talk Man Out of Suicide Attempt

Cheyenne police were able to talk a suicidal man out of jumping off of a bridge and hanging himself Saturday morning.

According to a department Facebook post, officers were called to a reported suicide attempt near the 2000 block of W. Lincolnway at 11:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 44-year-old man on the railroad bridge that spans over W. Lincolnway and the Union Pacific Railroad.

Get our free mobile app

Police say the man had a ligature around his neck with the other end attached to the bridge and was threatening to jump.

"After a long conversation with the man, officers were able to de-escalate the situation and convince him to come off of the bridge," the post reads.

Police say Cheyenne Fire Rescue used their ladder truck to help the man down and moved him to safety.



NEED HELP?

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text WYO to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.

Talking with someone about your thoughts and feelings can save your life.

Here are some tips for self-care during the pandemic: