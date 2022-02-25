Upcoming Work on Lincolnway to Impact Downtown Parking, Traffic

A months-long road construction project is scheduled to get underway in downtown Cheyenne Tuesday, weather permitting.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Staley says crews will be replacing concrete slabs at various locations along W. Lincolnway between Pioneer Avenue and Capitol Avenue, including the intersections.

"Work includes saw cutting, removing failing concrete slabs and crushed base, replacing and compacting the base, then pouring new concrete," Staley said in a press release. "Heavy equipment producing loud noise is required to complete the work."

Get our free mobile app

"Traffic will be reduced to one lane during slab repair operations, so the traveling public should expect delays," she added. "Parking spaces in front of businesses will be affected, so plan accordingly. Sidewalk access to all businesses will remain open throughout the project."

The phases of the project are indicated in the visual below. The green area will be addressed first, orange second, then blue.

Wyoming Department of Transportation Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Staley says the three-phase project is expected to be completed by late June.

READ MORE: