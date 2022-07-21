Big Boy No. 4014’s Denver Excursion is Only 1 Week Away!

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will depart for a three-day round-trip tour from Cheyenne to Denver next Thursday, July 28, at 10 a.m.

The famed steam locomotive will be on display at Union Station in Denver from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday along with the “Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car,” a multi-media walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse of the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading. Admission is free.

On Saturday, the legendary No. 4014 will pull the 2022 Museum Special, a special passenger trip from Denver to Cheyenne hosted by the Union Pacific Museum.

Ticket sales end at noon tomorrow, July 22, and passengers must be 18 years or older to ride. For more information, visit, http://www.uptraintix.com

Union Pacific says it had planned a longer West Coast Steam Tour for Big Boy this summer, but instead, decided to focus its efforts on improving network fluidity and service to customers amid ongoing supply chain challenges.

"We are disappointed we cannot have our longer Big Boy tour this year but rekindling our great history with Denver and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo will give us an opportunity to share No. 4014 with the public in 2022," said Scott Moore, Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations and Chief Administrative Officer.

Twenty-five Big Boys were built for Union Pacific to haul heavy freight during World War II and, out of the eight that are still preserved, No. 4014 is the only functioning one. It was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941.

