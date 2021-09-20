Cheyenne Police to Participate in National Faith & Blue Weekend

Cheyenne police will be hosting several events Oct. 8-11 as part of National Faith and Blue Weekend.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the collaborative initiative is designed to build connections, create mutual understanding and break down biases between law enforcement and community members.

Farkas says the department is planning to host the following activities:

Sounds of Unity Music Competition: Friday, October 8

On Friday, October 8 at 6:00 p.m. local churches and the CPD will host a music competition at First United Methodist Church located at 108 East 18th Street.

During the event, local choirs and contemporary music groups compete against each other in support of community collaboration with local law enforcement.

The CPD will have a display of vehicles and horses in the parking lot. You are welcome to take pictures and post them on social media to show community unity.

Property Crime Open House: Saturday, October 9

On Saturday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. the CPD is hosting an open house at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center located at 415 West 18th Street.

This event will feature a meet/greet with Chief Mark Francisco and a presentation from Detective Sgt. Solberg about property crime in Cheyenne. We invite you to join us, ask questions, and learn more about this important issue. Coffee and donuts will be provided.

Citizens Police Academy: Monday, October 11

The CPD is hosting a free Citizens Police Academy. Classes begin Monday, October 11 through Wednesday, November 10 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. Registration is required to participate.

Registration will be open from Friday, September 20 through Monday, October 4 or whenever the first 30 valid applicants sign up.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, agree to a background investigation, have a valid driver’s license and complete a waiver of liability. Citizens may apply online by going to http://www.cheyennepd.org/CPA.

The Academy is a special community education and involvement program developed to increase citizen awareness and understanding of the role of law enforcement. Upon completion of the comprehensive five-week course, academy graduates will be better informed citizens with a new outlook on law enforcement and their police department.

For more information about National Faith and Blue Weekend, contact Farkas at (307) 637-6537 or afarkas@cheyennepd.org.