Cheyenne Police Want to Speak to Man Regarding Walgreens Incident

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured above.

According to a Facebook post, police want to speak with him regarding an incident at the Walgreens at 2304 E. Lincolnway.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Nelson at (307) 633-6614 and reference case number 21-59303.

Calls to police seeking more information were not immediately returned.

