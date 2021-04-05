Hank Williams Jr. brought some very special guests to the stage with him at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night (April 3). Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock and Williams Jr.'s son, Sam Williams, all joined the country legend for a big ol' singalong.

Together, the quartet and Williams Jr.'s band offered up "Family Tradition," a 1979 single that's also the title track of Williams Jr.'s album from the same year. The song is his way of owning his family's — specifically, his father, Hank Williams' — rowdy ways while also declaring his musical independence.

"Family Tradition" has been covered live by countless artists, much in the same way that Williams Jr. and company did on Saturday night: as a collaborative jam.

Billy Bob's its celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021 with a series of performances from everyone from Williams Jr. to Lambert, who will headline a total of five shows in late April and early May. Thomas Rhett and Midland are also among the acts booked to play the famous honky-tonk, which is adhering to COVID-19-related protocols to hold the concerts safely.

Lambert, specifically, has a brand-new album arriving in May: The Marfa Tapes, a collaborative project with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The younger Williams, too, is working toward an album this year.