Police: Wyoming Chase Ends With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rock Springs Police say a chase on March 29 ended when the subject of a child exploitation investigation shot himself.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page.

According to the post, Rock Springs Police were called to 5th Avenue West around 4 p.m. on March 29 to help the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Southwest Enforcement Team, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol in a chase involving a man.

According to the post, the chase began when the DCI enforcement team was trying to serve a search warrant for child exploitation on 24-year-old Josiah Griffith. But Griffith drove away and continued inbound on the Blairtown connector road before turning south on 5th Avenue West.

The chase ended when Griffith rolled his SUV down an embankment and came to a stop. Law enforcement officers ordered Griffith to come out of the vehicle but got no response. When they approached the SUV, they found that Griffith was dead.

The post says no shots were fired by law enforcement during the incident, and that Griffith died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.