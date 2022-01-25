Cheyenne Restaurant Praised For Having The Best Tacos In Wyoming!

This is a title that I wouldn't take lightly. I also, don't disagree with this assessment of great tacos, though, I'd need to have more tacos in Wyoming to say that they are indeed the best. BUT, the website Only In Your State seems to be pretty set on the Tortilla Factory in Cheyenne having the best Tacos in Wyoming.

Here's what they had to say.

Did you know that in the early 1800s, parts of Wyoming were Spanish, and then Mexican, territory? Perhaps that history is why you can find amazing Southwestern-style food tucked in the most unexpected places scattered about the Cowboy State! One of the best restaurants for Mexican cuisine is on the outskirts of Cheyenne. If you’ve never been to the Tortilla Factory, you’ve got to make it a priority!

There is nothing like getting Tortilla Factory to go with a glass bottle of Coca-Cola. The smell in your car is nothing short of amazing. Man, I'm hungry now.

I do appreciate their in-depth look at Tortilla Factory, you almost forget how great their authentic tacos really are. Just looking at the pictures from their trip to the Cheyenne favorite makes me want to stop for tacos after work.

If you're not familiar with Tortilla Factory, they're located on South Greeley, heading south to get out of Cheyenne. They are really authentic and you can check out their website and menu here.

They're located at 2706 South Greeley Highway, Cheyenne, WY 82007. You can also give them a call at 307-637-8850.

