Police In Fort Collins Take A Bite Out Of Crime With Tacos

Apparently, the Fort Collins Police Department takes the old police motto "Protect and Serve" quite literally.

As in delivering dinner to help a crime victim keep up his professional obligations.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page:

''Last week, a food delivery driver went into a restaurant to pick up a large bag of tacos. When he came out, he discovered that his truck had been stolen. He called police, and responding officers arrived quickly. In addition to concern about the loss of his truck, the driver was upset that he wouldn't be able to deliver the food to his customers. While officers worked to collect information and evidence related to the vehicle theft, Sgt. Curtis turned his attention to the dinner dilemma. Knowing how important it was to the distressed driver, the sergeant offered to take the tacos to their destination. While a bit surprised when their dinner showed up in a police car, the customers were very grateful for the team effort!''

The post doesn't mention whether the delivery included service with a siren and lights.