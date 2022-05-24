Cheyenne Taco Stand Announces Temporary Absence From Location

Tacos really are the one thing in the world that everyone can most certainly get behind. Unfortunately, a great spot for some amazing tacos is going to be unavailable for some time.

An amazing taco stand in Cheyenne located at Tuskers Bar/DT's Liquor Mart on Ridge Rd has announced that this will be their last week at their current location. The taco spot happens to be a unique place known for their Indian Tacos. Of course, I'm talking about the well known Oompah Tacos Indian Style Tacos. The official announcement came from their Facebook page as they announced they would be leaving Tusker's after this week.

Oompah Tacos Indian Style Tacos' Facebook page reads:

This is gonna be our last week at Tuskers for a bit. Come down and see us before it’s too late. We will be back again before the end of summer at a time still to be determined. We will keep you posted.

They also kept the mood light with a Homer Simpson mood as he had a thought cloud of an Indian Taco, which of course, said, "Mmm...Indian Tacos." You know that Homer would make the stop at Oompah Tacos Indian Style Tacos everyday on his way home from the power plant if he didn't end up stopping at Moe's first.

However, keep in mind that Oompah Tacos Indian Style Tacos mentioned that they are going to be back at some point this summer. So stay tuned. But in the meantime, be sure to catch them this week while before they aren't there! It's always time for some awesome tacos!

