Cheyenne Spending $50K+ a Day on Snow Removal, Mayor Says

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says this past weekend's record-breaking snowstorm is not going to help the city's budget.

"We're spending more than $50,000 a day just in residential streets ... that doesn't include downtown," Collins said during a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon. "This is going to be a real expensive event for us."

Crews have been working around-the-clock to remove the 30-plus inches of wet, heavy snow Winter Storm Xylia dumped on the city, and Collins says they hope to have at least a path cleared through every residential street in the next 48 hours.

"We'll do the best we can," said Collins. "I know that plowing an eight-foot path down the middle of the road is not perfect, but with the size of the snowstorm and the resources we have, it's the best we can do at this time."

Collins is asking residents who can get out to limit their trips as much as possible so first responders can get through.