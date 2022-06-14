Cheyenne Teen Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website

A Cheyenne teenage girl who has been reported as missing on at least two previous occasions by Cheyenne Police is now being listed as a missing person on a Wyoming Divison of Criminal Investigation website.

Wyoming Missing Persons, a DCI website dedicated to people reported as missing in the Cowboy State, has this entry for Samantha Bolejack of Cheyenne:

Missing Person, June 5, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Samantha Jo Bolejack, age 14, was last seen on June 5, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She is a white female, approximately 5'6", 280 pounds, with green eyes and black hair. Samantha is known to have a pierced nose and a pierced right eye. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes in the knees and a black t-shirt. Anyone with information or contact with Samantha is requested to contact the Cheyenne Police Department at (307) 637-6500 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

Samantha Bolejack was reported missing by Cheyenne Police in March and again in May.

She was found safe on both occasions.