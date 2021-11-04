The holiday season is upon us and approaching fast whether we would like to acknowledge it or not. That also means it's the season for giving in and around Cheyenne. At the Walmart store on Dell Range Blvd in Cheyenne, the retailer will host the 4th Annual 'Shop With a Hero' next month.

The 'Shop With a Hero' event on Saturday, December 11th from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., gives local foster children the chance to celebrate the holiday season for not just themselves, but also their families. A $100 gift card will be given to 50 foster children from around the Cheyenne community. With the gift card, the children can purchase gifts for themselves, as well as their families. The foster children will be assisted by local volunteer heroes from the military, fire departments, and several first responders, as they help the youngsters to select gifts while going through process of purchasing them as well.

Walmart's Amanda McAlaster explains how beneficial the interaction can be for both the foster kids and the volunteer heroes:

This experience provides these children a positive interaction with an adult in authority that they may not receive in their daily lives, reinforcing positive interactions and experiences with adults.

For any local heroes looking to volunteer for Shop With a Hero, they're encouraged to contact Amanda McAlaster at Amanda.mcalaster@walmart.com. It's asked that they register before Friday, December 3rd.

The community grant from Walmart is what helps to provide the moneys used through the Department of Family Services so that the children will have funds to spend through the gift cards for the event.

FLASHBACK: Remember These Long Gone Frontier Mall Stores?

See What Christmas Looked Like in 1970s Downtown Cheyenne

Winter Weather Tips From the National Weather Service