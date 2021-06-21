Cheyenne Weather Service Warns Of Very High Fire Danger This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about very high fire danger in some areas of southeast Wyoming Tuesday and Wednesday as warm, dry weather returns to the region.

Get our free mobile app

The agency issued this weather statement this morning [June 21]:

Increasing temperatures and very dry air return Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Temperatures climb back into the 90s Tuesday and could breach the century mark across the Nebraska Panhandle Wednesday.

Afternoon humidity expected in the upper single digits to low teens across the entire area by Wednesday. Afternoon wind gusts of 30-40 mph Tuesday across our mountains and could become more widespread Wednesday

Fire Weather Watches in effect for both Tuesday and Wednesday for areas where fuels have been reported receptive to rapid fire spread.

It posted the following on its' website:

''Morning Update June 21st 2021- With the combination of low humidity values and gusty winds up to 35MPH, a Fire Weather Watch begins Tuesday morning at 11AM to 8PM for parts of southeastern Wyoming. This includes the Sierra Madres, Medicine Bow and south Laramie Range. Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged!"