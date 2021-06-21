WATCH: Real Horsepower Used To Rescue Stuck Truck

When you hear someone talking about how much horsepower their truck or car has, they're generally referring to how much power it has.

Because I know less than nothing about cars and engines (just ask my husband if you don't believe me) I actually took some time to google what horsepower is, just to try and sound somewhat intelligent.

I came across an article on Auto.HowStuffWorks.com that gave a pretty easy-to-understand explanation...and they even gave the history of the term "horsepower".

The term actually REALLY did come from a mathematical equation that describes how much power a horse had to move a certain amount of coal. If you're smarter than me interested in learning more you can find the exact formula created here.

As far as I'm concerned, this video on TikTok is a real example of horsepower at work, and way easier for me to understand than the equations I mentioned above.

It seems that someone got their flatbed truck stuck in a deep mudhole and was unable to get out using normal methods.

Thankfully a few cowboys and their horses happened to be nearby, and by the looks of it, they were happy to help out a friend.

That was impressive, wasn't it?

It looks like this video was filmed in Oklahoma, but I think you'll agree with me that it is something that you can see happening in Wyoming.

And did you notice their choice of music?

"Horsepower" by Chirs LeDoux.

It was definitely the right choice.