Laramie County Sheriff’s K-9 Makes Three Drug Busts in One Week

A Laramie County Sheriff's K-9 proved himself to be the ultimate good boy earlier this month, making three drug busts in one week.

According to a Facebook post, K-9 Arie and his handler, Deputy J. Grimm, assisted with three traffic stops between Feb. 9-15.

The team's first win occurred on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne when Arie alerted Wyoming troopers to 69 pounds of suspected raw marijuana and 544 grams of suspected THC wax in a vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

On Valentine's Day, love wasn't the only thing in the air when Arie sniffed out 63.8 pounds of suspected raw marijuana during a stop near the interchange of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80.

Arie completed the trifecta the following day, when he helped troopers with a stop in the 7500 block of Yellowstone Road and approximately two ounces of suspected methamphetamine was discovered.