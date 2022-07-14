There are so many homes in the capital city that continue to impress regardless of their built-in amenities and extraordinary rooms with amazing views. And this Cheyenne home is definitely one more of those.

This custom-built home on 5.5 acres went on the market within the past month and it is currently the third-most expensive home in Cheyenne, according to Zillow. It is located in the Fox Run neighborhood and has 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a movie theater, and so much more within its 7,183 square feet. Even as much as that is, you are still left wondering how they fit every extravagant room into that.

The extremely high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows bring in so much lighting to this home, it almost looks like it could glow in the dark at night, which makes it look that much more incredible. In case you overlooked it, there is an aforementioned movie theater in the house. Beyond that, there's also a sunroom, deck, and an indoor bar that looks like it could charge admission.

This place can be yours for the price of $1,275,000. We did already mention that it's the third-most expensive house in Cheyenne. It is located at 6801 Monarch Dr. It was listed in Zillow by Tanr Tempel of RE/MAX Capitol Properties.

We have boasted about this phenomenal place for long enough. It is time for you to see just what we mean when we say that it looks like it is filled with infinite space. Take and look and see for yourself...

Cheyenne's 3rd Most Expensive Home Seems Like It Has Infinite Space

