One of the most extravagant houses, not just in southeast Wyoming, but all of Wyoming has recently went on the market and when you see it, it's astonishing to think that it's not some sort of resort. The house with the best views of Laramie is also known as the 'Magically Majestic Mansion' and it's almost impossible to find words to describe what this property has in-store.

The 8-bedroom, 12-bathroom property is a single family home and it's all wrapped in over 17,000 square feet on 3.23 acres in the Gem City. The property, located at 1671 Diamond Head Ct in Laramie, is selling for $1,900,000 on Zillow. When you see the incredible layout of this place, you definitely see why it's priced as such.

The seller included this in their description of the property:

...Poised at the peak of Laramie proper on 3.23 acres, 1671 Diamond Head Court has, hands down, the absolute best views of the Gem City. “How good are they,” you ask? Well, let’s just say that Diamond Head has great views of all the homes that have great views, which you'll enjoy from the nearly 1200 square feet of the upper-level wrap around decks. As for the home itself, the majestic design mirrors the height of the hill, and features a sprawling 17,000+ square feet on four different levels, latter mid-century woodwork, incredible architecture, and more than a few surprises -- starting with 8 full baths, 3 half baths, 8 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 3 laundry rooms, 3 fireplaces, a 3-story waterfall, and…well, OK, only 1 elevator. Need more? How about a steam room, a sauna, a wine room, a lighthouse loft, and a 460 square foot accessory apartment found on the lower level? And, to round things out, 4 stalls worth of garages and 1 resident family of deer. The majestic awe-inspiring open vaulted ceilings with Skylights give a cathedral like feeling to the main level areas...

It's practically impossible to elaborate anymore on it than that. You really just have to see it to understand what exactly this amazing home has to offer. So let's take a look...

Nearly $2 Million Laramie Home Overlooks the City with Amazing Views

