Another luxurious home went on the market recently in Cheyenne and you can't help but marvel at some of its impressive aesthetics. If you're someone who loves to host parties, events, holidays, or watching a Super Bowl, then this may just be the home for you. The amount of space inside this Cheyenne home is incredible.

Recently, this home was listed on Zillow by #1 Properties and from the tall, tall, tall ceilings to the hardwood floors of the 'epicurean' kitchen and then onto the incredible amount of space in the master bedroom/bathroom, which is described as being a suite, it's almost impossible not to fall in love with this home when you see it.

The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom house has 4,336 square feet and sits on 1.50 acres. The home was built in 2018 and you can tell just how new the spot is when you see the inside. On the outside, the yard surrounding seems like something you could build a moat and drawbridge on thanks to how much separation you get from the street initially. The outside pillars also add the luxurious look to those grand aesthetics as well.

The inside also provides a surreal entertainment space that could be used for so much as multiple game rooms are in play. And there's a bar.

The Cheyenne home has been listed on Zillow for just a day as of today (June 7th). The location is at 7180 Chief Washakie, Cheyenne, WY 82009. It is currently listed at a price of $965,000. At this point, there's not much else to say except for, let's have a look at this house of luxury...

Nearly $1 Million House of Luxury in Cheyenne Goes on Market

