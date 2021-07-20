Cheyenne’s Dog Haus with FREE ‘Haus Dogs’ for Wednesday, July 21st

Wednesday, July 21st is National Hot Dog Day and Cheyenne's Dog Haus Biergarten is celebrating with a free Haus Dog! There's no reason to not get a taste of one of the best, if not the best, hot dog in all of Cheyenne at no cost.

According to the Dog Haus Biergarten's Facebook page, you can snag a FREE Haus Dog in-store by ordering either pickup or delivery through their app, or simply through an app scan. The FREE HAUS DOG reward will show up through the app on Wednesday for all registered app users.

Why wouldn't you download a free app for free food?

If you have ever been to Dog Haus Biergarten in Cheyenne, then you know how great the menu is at the establishment. And when we talk about 'Haus Dogs', these aren't just your run-of-the-mill hot dog in a bun. While that concept is still there, these are a feast in itself.

Dog Haus lists the Haus Dogs to choose from with a description on the event Facebook page as follows:

Sooo Cali —wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli

Chili Idol —haus chili, cheddar cheese sauce, onions

Old Town —smoked bacon wrapped dog, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese

Cowboy —smoked bacon wrapped dog, cheddar cheese sauce, bbq sauce, crispy onion

Downtown —smoked bacon wrapped dog, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup

Chili the Kid—white american cheese, haus chili, crispy onions, chipotle aioli

There you have it, Cheyenne. Free Haus Dogs at Dog Haus for National Hot Dog Day! Download their app and score some free food. That's a pretty good trade off for free delicious food! Enjoy!

