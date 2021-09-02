A Cheyenne, WY landmark may just be getting its chance at a new life. The Hitching Post Inn at 1600 West Lincolnway now has new ownership and demolition of its current rundown remains is planned for the weeks ahead while new construction on the property is expected to begin soon after.

According to Wyoming News Now, Cheyenne City Councilman Jeff White has announced that an outside ownership group has purchased the property. White had this to say about the plans from the new ownership group:

We hope to see demolition of the remaining properties begin in the next couple of weeks...The new owner wants to build another hotel, some retail space, and some housing...For longtime residents like me, that land has a lot of sentimental value. There will never be another Hitching Post but I’m glad that this land is going to be restored and improved.

Given the property's history, the Cheyenne City Council made the property a top priority after a fire occurred there back in January of this year. The remains of the property are there today, sitting behind a barbwire fence adjacent to the City of Cheyenne Ice and Events Center. White mentioned that the remains of the building have been an eyesore and gave a bad impression to those visiting Cheyenne. With the new plans in place, this shouldn't be an issue for much longer. Here's what the Hitching Post Inn currently looks like:

What The Hitching Post Inn Looks Like Currently

The property was an attractive outside investment thanks to the Cheyenne City Council working with the City of Cheyenne as they created an Urban Renewal Authority. Katye Brown, President of the Urban Renewal Authority Board in Cheyenne, recently told the Cowboy State Daily that the future of the property now has promise due in large part to the developer's commitment to the revitalization of the property. Brown spoke about what it means to take on such a landmark for the new project:

We are so excited to help developers get over the final hump in reviving vacant properties in the community...The Hitching Post is the perfect project to kick things off, and is the first of many projects the URA will take on.

The history of the Hitching Post Inn is a unique one, to say the least, given some of the clientele that has stayed there. That list includes five U.S. Presidents (Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, and Ronald Regan). Several Country music stars have stayed at the establishment during Cheyenne Frontier Days while musicians such as legendary singer Tom Jones and the rocker, George Thorogood have performed in the lounge at the Hitching Post. Actors Christopher Walken and Jeff Bridges also stayed there while filming the Wyoming-based setting in the movie, 'Heaven's Gate.'

With such a rich history, it's exciting to know there's new potential to revamp the landmark in Cheyenne.

