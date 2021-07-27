Cheyenne’s New Ziggi’s Coffee Opens Today

Your newest spot for your morning coffee is open in north Cheyenne! Ziggi's Coffee opened today (July 27th) at 5 a.m. this morning at 5410 Yellowstone Rd. They're new drive-thru establishment is located just north of Grease Monkey and next to Domino's Pizza.

The northern Colorado based chain has been previewing their new location on their Facebook page with several posts leading up to their opening. You can get a glimpse of what they have to offer with some of their beverages and menu items that they have showcased on their social media leading up to today's opening.

The Ziggi's Coffee franchise got their start in Longmont, CO back in 2004 and they have stated in their mission that not only do they want to provide a superior coffee, but also 'superior customer service you can rely on'.

Their menu consists of specialty coffees, blenders, Italian sodas, real fruit smoothies, Red Bull infusions, along with breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, scones, and more. They also have a 'KidZone' menu so you can keep the kids happy. On their menu, they have something called the Unicorn Punch and a Shark Bite Slushy. Those drinks make you miss being a kid just from their name and of course, their picture on their menu. You can check out the full menu by clicking the link provided here.

They couldn't have picked a better time to open during the crazy week of Cheyenne Frontier Days as we pretty much all need a nice caffeine pick-me-up after a full day/night of partying during all the festivities. There's one more option open for your go-to morning coffee spot in Cheyenne!

