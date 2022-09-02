Chief Dale Stalder Retires After 42 Years

After proudly and humbly serving the City of Laramie for 42 years, 2 months, and 2 days, Chief Dale Stalder retires today.

Congratulations!

Chief Stadler began his career in 1980 as a midnight shift Patrolman, working his way up through the ranks and serving in numerous positions including motorcycle and bicycle officer, Crime Prevention, and LARC.

He started the Explorer Program, the Laramie Police Department Foundation, and worked extensively with Special Olympics projects, winning several awards and numerous accolades along the way. Chief Stadler was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

He has guided the Laramie Police Department with a calm and steady hand for the past 14 years as Chief, and he will be greatly missed.

Thank You for all you have done!