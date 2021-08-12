Here's something sweet for your day. On Tuesday, Aurora Police Department SWAT officers had an amazing surprise for the children at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

SWAT officers dressed up as superheroes and rappelled down the side of the hospital, and then led a parade around the campus with the Aurora Fire Department.

Children's Hospital Colorado has been named as one of the top hospitals in the nation for kids, and I'm sure this day was just a bonus for the children in their care.

The Aurora Police Department has partnered with Children's Hospital Colorado on several occasions for events and outreach. From toy drives to cancer awareness events, the heart Aurora officers have for Children's Hospital Colorado stretches far beyond the sweet gesture from Tuesday.