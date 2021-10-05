It Doesn’t Sound Like Wyoming Will Watch Game of Thrones Spinoff

But the trailer for House of the Dragon is here nonetheless.

It was just a few short years ago that the world was consumed with Game of Thrones. It was all anyone could talk about at the office. People hosted watch parties for each episode, completely with costumes and show-themed food.

I'll be honest, I haven't seen any of it.

I know, I'm a fool. However, I don't have HBO and I heard there were quite a few uncomfortable scenes throughout the series. Despite not watching, I have fallen in love with Emilia Clarke. Some people even think she could be my doppelgänger.

But I digress.

There's been a drought of entertainment since the finale aired. Whether you were satisfied with the ending or not (spoiler alert, I don't think many people were stoked about it), many found themselves looking for what is coming next. And alas, it is just about here.

House of the Dragon is in the works and will premiere sometime in 2022. Rejoice!

This new series takes place 200 years before the fall of the throne. The teaser boasts it was dragons that made us kings.

"Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did."

See for yourself:

The real question now is, will you watch?

According to a survey done in 2017 by Thrillist, Game of Thrones wasn't as popular in Wyoming as it was in other states. In fact, our average audience percentage was 0.55 percent.

We were at the bottom of the GOT watching barrel.

It was Washington DC, Rhode Island and New Jersey who were leading the GOT charge. With that being said, have you watched the series since then? Will you be watching this prequel on HBO next year?

