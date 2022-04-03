Chris Stapleton Delivers Brooding ‘Cold’ at 2022 Grammy Awards

Chris Stapleton took to the stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), delivering a scorching performance of "Cold."

Stapleton took the stage with his usual band, but they were also accompanied by strings in a dimly lit, moody stage set that helped to emphasize the dark subject matter of the song, which took home Best Country Song during a separate ceremony on Sunday afternoon (April 3).

Stapleton went into the 2022 Grammy Awards as one of the most-nominated country artists with three nominations, and he swept his categories, winning Best Country Performance for "You Should Probably Leave," Best Country Song for "Cold" and Best Country Album for Starting Over.

Stapleton took the stage earlier on Sunday to deliver a speech after winning Best Country Song for "Cold," accompanied by his co-writers Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon.

The country superstar lauded his co-writers, saying, "To write a song with them and win this award is probably the greatest thing to me."

"Cold" won Best Country Song over Maren Morris' "Better Than We Found It," Kacey Musgraves' "Camera Roll," Thomas Rhett's "Country Again," Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" and Mickey Guyton's "Remember Her Name."

