Chris Stapleton won country music's first Grammy Award of 2022. The "You Should Probably Leave" singer topped four of his peers in the Best Country Solo Performance category.

The win for the song "You Should Probably Leave" gives Stapleton his sixth Grammy Award, although that was soon followed by No. 7 in the Best Country Song category. The singer thanked his wife, sharing that it was her that urged him to try recording the slow, bluesy love ballad one more time for his Starting Over album.

"We tried this song several times and it never made a record," he says. "And it made a record this time, and here we are."

Taking the stage in his trademark straw hat and dark jacket, Stapleton noted the irony of an award like the Best Solo Performance award. "It says it's a solo performance but it's not really," he said, going on to thank his band, engineers and producers.

Stapleton topped a dynamic list of Grammy nominees, including Luke Combs, "Forever After All"; Mickey Guyton, "Remember Her Name"; Jason Isbell, "All I Do is Drive" and Kacey Musgraves, "Camera Roll."

Three of the four country music Grammy categories were announced during the 2022 Grammy Premiere ceremony, which streamed at the Grammy website and on YouTube. The fourth category — Best Country Album — will be announced during the actual broadcast on Sunday night.

Among the country music nominees, Guyton and Stapleton lead with three nominations each. Musgraves is nominated for two Grammys for her new song, "Camera Roll." Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert and Sturgill Simpson also picked up two nominations.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 PM to 11:30PM ET on Sunday, April 3.

