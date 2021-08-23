City of Cheyenne Posts 2022 Sample Sixth-Penny Ballot

The city of Cheyenne has posted a web site on the items proposed for sixth-penny sales tax funding in Cheyenne/Laramie County.

Get our free mobile app

Laramie County voters will decide the fate of the proposals in an election to be held on Nov. 2, 2021.

The site includes a sample ballot, which you can see here.

The ballot includes a total of 14 propositions, with categories including public safety, roads, infrastructure, and community enhancements. Some of the items included in various propositions include $10 million to build a new county senior activity center, $2,5 million for the design of a new Cheyenne Municipal Building, and funding needs at the current municipal building, and $6 million for a downtown Cheyenne maintenance and improvement project.

Several projects will go towards meeting a wide range of needs in Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Albin, and Burns. Those projects range from a fire station in Albin to money to upgrade the Cheyenne Police radio system. Proposition one on the ballot would allocate $15.7 million for three new fire stations in Cheyenne.

Two of the stations would replace current fire stations 3 and 5, while the third station would be a new fire station.

The website also explains where the money to fund the projects would come from:

''State law allows counties, in cooperation with cities and towns, to fund specific projects through a voluntary sales tax. Counties, cities, and towns pass resolutions that include proposed projects and amounts needed to complete those projects. Voters are then asked to vote on those projects. If approved by the majority of voters, a "sixth penny" sales tax is added to your purchases. When the specific amount is collected, the tax stops.

Laramie County is comprised of: The City of Cheyenne and the towns of Albin, Burns, and Pine Bluffs.''