City of Laramie Reminds Residents To Not Dispose of Hot Coals

The City of Laramie would like to remind residents to please coals, ashes, wood pellets, cigarettes and fireworks are completely cold before placing in the trash.

Even if they may appear cool, it's a good idea to wet them down and wait before disposing of said actions.

If you do melt a cart, it would cost the household $60 to replace.

However, a fire could end up burning a fence, house, trash truck, or landfill.

To learn how to properly dispose or recycle hundreds of items download the app, "Laramie Waste and Recycling."