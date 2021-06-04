What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

We're heading into the first weekend of what we all consider Summer, not the scientific definition, anyways. Let's get ready, though. There's tons going on now until September. Honestly, it's the best part of the year or at least, my favorite part, June to December are the best months of the year. That's coming from someone with a birthday in January. Here's what's going on this weekend, so you wont miss out.

Fridays On The Plaza

It's finally returned, Fridays On The Plaza! If I were a betting man, I'd say it's going to be absolutely bananas on the Downtown Depot Plaza this evening. Float Like A Buffalo and The Pamlico Sound will bring the funk downtown. Don't forget, you can walk around with an open container now. There will be tons of food trucks to get your fill. Bring your party pants.

Grand Opening Of The Annex

If you're a gamer, you'll love this. The Annex is opening today. They open at 4pm today and will offer a free 1 hour of fun.

Drive In Double Feature At The Chinook At Terry Bison Ranch

Sure, Back To The Future is a classic. No one is disputing that. But They Live, is a cult classic. It also has Rowdy Freakin' Roddy Piper. Man, I love that movie.

Cheyenne Cruise Night

This week the band of merry cruisers are going to benefit Recover Wyoming. The amount of money these guys and gals are raising for different causes each week is so awesome. You also get to see plenty of cool cars.

If this wont do it for you, you can always see what Visit Cheyenne has posted up so you're completely entertained. Check out their link here.

