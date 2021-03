The Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency is looking for snowmobiles and tracked vehicles to help with shift changes and 911 responses if needed.

"Our Law Enforcement, Fire Department personnel, EMS Crews, and 911 Dispatchers have been working countless hours responding to every call they can and need a shift change," the agency posted on Facebook.

Anyone with a tracked vehicle is asked to call (307) 775-7360.