Commissioners, Mayor Implement Advisory Due to Inclement Weather

Due to unsafe and deteriorating road conditions, Laramie County commissioners and the Cheyenne mayor have implemented a LEVEL 3 Advisory for all employees residing in Area 3 through Thursday evening.

The Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency issued the following release early Wednesday afternoon:

The Laramie County Commissioners and the Mayor of Cheyenne have implemented a LEVEL 3 Advisory for all employees residing in Area 3 starting at the time of this press release through Thursday evening. Due to unsafe and deteriorating road conditions in Area 3, all City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 East and West area should consider the impacts of traveling home today and reporting to work tomorrow due to unsafe road conditions. Employees not affected are expected to remain and report to work at their normal scheduled time. Employees wanting to return home today and not reporting to work tomorrow should notify their supervisor. Laramie County School District #2 has implemented an early release as of 11:30am today. LCSD #2 buses are dropping off school kids 4 hours earlier than normal. Please be aware of their presence and school kids unloading. No evening or activity routes will be offered for LCSD #2 tonight. For a description of a Level 3 release visit www.laramiecounty.com/snowplan or www.cheyennecity.org.

Get our free mobile app

RELATED: