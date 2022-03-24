Colorado Authorities Asking For Help In Finding Colton Thompson

Weld County authorities are looking for a 34-year-old man who is "the subject of numerous criminal investigations" by the Weld County Sheriff's Office and several other law enforcement agencies.

That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The post warns people against helping Colton Thompson run from the law could face felony charges themselves.

Thompson is specifically wanted on a warrant for felony second-degree assault stemming from a recent domestic violence incident, according to the post, although other investigations involving him by 'several neighboring agencies" in addition to the sheriff's office are also underway, according to the post.

The post says:

"On Sunday, March 20, deputies spotted Thompson at his residence and attempted to contact him. When deputies approached his residence, Mr. Thompson eluded deputies by speeding from the area on a motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind anyone who might be sympathetic to Thompson that helping a wanted felon hide from law enforcement is a crime. Anyone caught providing Thompson assistance will be charged with a felony.''

Anyone with information on Thompson is being asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at [970] 356-4015.